India national cricket team opener Abhishek Sharma posted on his Instagram account following the win in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. In the post, Abhishek Sharma had uploaded three pictures, two of himself batting, and one with the vice-captain Shubman Gill, who was his opening partner. Abhishek Sharma posted those pictures with the caption "You talk, we win". Team India won the T20I fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team at the Dubai International Stadium by six wickets. The current world number 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma had scored 74 off 39 balls during the chase and was judged the best player of this India vs Pakistan match. The post after the victory comes amid the controversial atmosphere of the game, following statements from the rival side sharing their discontent with Team India not shaking hands after the group stage encounter, and multiple other acts. Haris Rauf Engages In Heated Verbal Exchange With Abhishek Sharma During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma Writes 'You Talk, We Win'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)

