Pakistani pace bowler Haris Rauf tied his knot with model Muzna Masood Malik earlier today, December 24. The 29-year-old pacer from Rawalpindi is currently one of the bowlers in white ball cricket. especially in T20s. he has a tremendous outing in the ICC T20 World Cup where he took Pakistan to the finals. Rauf has recently made his Test debut in the recently concluded PAK vs ENG Test series. And now the speedster has finally decided to form an alliance with Muzna Masood Malik.

Haris Rauf Ties His Knot with Muzna Masood Malik

Bhabhi ji ko pranam. Nayi pari ki dher sari shubhkamnaen. Haris Rauf bhai clean bowled by Muzna Masood Malik♥️🫶 pic.twitter.com/tdPC69aWcd — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 24, 2022

Haris Rauf in Sherwani

All smiles at Haris Rauf's Nikkah ceremony 💚#wedding pic.twitter.com/lOcPynFVzM — Geo Super (@geosupertv) December 24, 2022

Haris Rauf Wedding Pics

Haris Rauf at his Nikkah ceremony 🙌#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/S5HwDOFPIh — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) December 24, 2022

Lahore Qalandar Sent Wishes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)