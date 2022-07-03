Harshal Patel came to India's rescue with the bat in hand as he slammed a half-century to help the Men in Blue score 149/8 in their 2nd warm-up T20 against Northamptonshire on July 3, Sunday. Patel hit five fours and three sixes as his knock helped India get to a decent total after their batting struggled against Northamptonshire. For the hosts, Brandon Glover took three wickets while Nathan Buck and Freddie Heldreich took two apiece. Skipper Joshua Cobb took one wicket.

20 | A good set from the bowlers. 💪@BCCI finish 149/8. Live stream 👉 https://t.co/CU8uwteMyd pic.twitter.com/nn31K9Yi56 — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) July 3, 2022

