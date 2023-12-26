Different bowlers have distinctly different ways to celebrate a wicket and Hasan Ali's one is not unknown to cricket fans. Fans who were watching the Australia vs Pakistan Boxing Day Test match, got to witness that unique celebration once again from Hasan Ali after he had dismissed Usman Khawaja. The left-hander attempted a late cut but edged the ball to slip where Salman Ali Agha pouched a simple catch. The video of Ali bringing out his trademark celebration has gone viral on social media. David Warner Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Isla To Wish Fans on Christmas 2023 (See Instagram Post).

Watch Video Here:

