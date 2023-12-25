David Warner shared an adorable video with daughter Isla to wish fans on the occasion of Christmas 2023. The Australian cricketer sat beside his little daughter and said, "From my family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas. We hope you have a great day. We hope you got lots of presents and.." before the little one took over and said, " and lots of candy canes." Warner will be in action when Australia face Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test match on December 16. The southpaw had earlier scored a magnificent 164 in the first Test against Shan Masood's team. Glenn Maxwell Celebrates Christmas 2023 ’A Day Early’ With Son Logan Maverick Maxwell, Wife Vini Raman Shares Adorable Picture.

See David Warner's Instagram Post

