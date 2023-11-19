India and Australia were engaged in an exciting encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the final, India has been in terrific form and to support them fans came to the stadium in huge numbers to witness the moment of India lifting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. But as India gradually slipped towards defeat, disappointed and heartbroken fans started to leave the stadium in numbers, much before the ending of the match. Harbhajan Singh Makes 'Sexist' Remark on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty on Live TV During IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final, Netizens React.

Heartbroken Crowd Starts Leaving Narendra Modi Stadium

Not looking good for India.. The crowd is leaving the stadium #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/ov07oW6PFZ — Rishi Khinwasara (@rishijain07) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)