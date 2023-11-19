India played Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. To cheer up their husbands, better halves of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty came to stadium. As the broadcaster camera caught them during the game, commentator Harbhajan Singh, also an ex-India cricketer, made a sexist remark on them on Live TV insinuating that they don't have an understanding of the game. Fans were offended by his statement and took to social media to react on it. Old Video of Fans Chanting Hanuman Chalisa Goes Viral During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Harbhajan Singh Makes 'Sexist' Remark on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty

Audacity!

Shame

Embarrassing

Misogynist Comments

Total Shame

