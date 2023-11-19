India played Australia at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. To cheer up their husbands, better halves of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty came to stadium. As the broadcaster camera caught them during the game, commentator Harbhajan Singh, also an ex-India cricketer, made a sexist remark on them on Live TV insinuating that they don't have an understanding of the game. Fans were offended by his statement and took to social media to react on it. Old Video of Fans Chanting Hanuman Chalisa Goes Viral During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Harbhajan Singh Makes 'Sexist' Remark on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty

Harbhajan Singh, made a rather 'misogynistic' remark where he questioned the actresses' understanding of cricket. Harbhajan, during the commentary, said, "Aur yeh main soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hai ya filmon ki. Kyunki filmon ke barein mein toh janta nahi kitni… pic.twitter.com/2gCjnj6QSO — Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) November 19, 2023

Audacity!

The audacity Harbhajan Singh has talking about how Anushka and Athiya might be talking about movies cuz they do not understand the game of cricket..IN NATIONAL MEDIA! — Omahasiya Vahiyaya (@SaltyBeeee) November 19, 2023

Shame

“Shayad filmon ki baatein hori hai ya cricket ki, pata nahi cricket ki kitni samajh hogi” The audacity of the commentators to pass a sexist comment on such a broadcast. Shame pic.twitter.com/3iZilWhDZc — Richa Singh (@RichaaaaSingh) November 19, 2023

Embarrassing

Misogynist Comments

What’s with Harbhajan Singh’s misogynist comments on Anushka and Athiya?! “I don’t know if they’re talking about cricket or films, I don’t think they know much about cricket” Can the others in the commentary box ask him to stick to talking about those on the field? #CWC23Final pic.twitter.com/ubM25GscnG — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) November 19, 2023

Total Shame

Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Kaif and Padmajeet Sehrawat the worst commentary panel in this WC! Always favouring an irresponsible captain and trolling Virat Kohli! Harbhajan Singh even targeted Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty! Shame, Total Shame!#INDvAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 #KLRahul — Vivek Ghatge (@ViivekGhatge) November 19, 2023

