Mohammed Shami's mother Anjum Ara got unwell during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final due to nervousness and fever and had to be hospitalized by the pacer's friends and family. She gradually felt better and was stable. Mohammed Shami shared a picture with his mother on social media reading, 'You mean so much to me Mum. Hope you’re feeling better very soon'. Mohammed Shami’s Mother Anjum Ara Rushed to Doctor After Experiencing Dizziness Hours Before IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final.

Mohammad Shami Pens Down Emotional Message For Sick Mother

You mean so much to me Mum. Hope you’re feeling better very soon. pic.twitter.com/zxa8Lp08aE — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)