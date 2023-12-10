Having lost to India in their first match, Afghanistan will face Nepal in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, December 10. The contest will be played at the ICC Academy Oval-2 in Dubai and it starts at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, fans would not be able to watch the live telecast of the match due to there being no official broadcast partner. But fans can surely enjoy BAN U-19 vs UAE U-19 live streaming online on the Asian Cricket Council official YouTube channel for free. WI vs ENG 3rd ODI 2023: Matthew Forde’s Dream Debut, Romario Shepherd’s Hitting Help West Indies Clinch a 2–1 Series Win Over England.

Afghanistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)