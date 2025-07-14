MI New York is set to lock horns with Washington Freedom in the final of MLC 2025 (Major League Cricket) on Monday, July 14. The Washington Freedom vs MI New York match is set to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas and it will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of MLC 2025 and fans can likely watch the Washington Freedom vs MI New York live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Washington Freedom vs MI New York live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will need to purchase a subscription for that. Fans Allege 'Fixing' in Texas Super Kings vs MI New York MLC 2025 Match After Saiteja Mukkamalla Fumbles And Ball Rolls To Boundary Ropes.

MLC 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

