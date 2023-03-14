Asia Lions will lock horns against India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket Masters T20 on Tuesday, March 14. The match between Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir's teams will be played at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, beginning at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and FanCode. Harbhajan Singh Caught Using Saliva on Ball, Receives Warning From Umpire During LLC 2023 Opener Between India Maharajas and Asia Lions (See Pic and Video).

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

It's Match Day 4! 🦁👑 Will the Maharajas secure their first win, or will it be another victorious night for the Lions? Tune in tonight at 8 PM IST to find out! @VisitQatar#LegendsLeagueCricket #SkyexchnetLLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain #ALvsIM pic.twitter.com/AEt8GGbnxB — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 14, 2023

