Harbhajan Singh received a warning from the umpire after he was caught using saliva on the ball during the Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 opening match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on March 10. The incident happened in the 12th over of the match when the umpire walked up to Singh and warned him for using saliva on the ball. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. ‘Two Best Friends’ Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi Shake Hands at Toss of India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 T20 Match, Twitterati React.

Harbhajan Singh Using Saliva on the Ball

Harbhajan Singh is caught using saliva on ball. Got official warning from Umpire. pic.twitter.com/mbWGdJen5o — Saeed Cricky🏏 (@SaeedCricky) March 10, 2023

Harbhajan Singh Warned by Umpire for Using Saliva on Ball

