Pakistan staged a mini-comeback on Day 2 but Australia still have things under control. They will engage again as they look t o get ahead in the game on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match at Melbourne. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test or Boxing Day Test 2023 Day 3 will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 28. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test Day 3 starts at 05:00 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels in India. As Star Sports Network hosts the broadcast rights of Australia vs Pakistan, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the second Test. Extraordinary! Pat Cummins’ Brilliance Shines, Plucks Abdullah Shafique for a Stunning Catch During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023.

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

