Pakistan had Australia under solid pressure at one point on Day 3 when they had 4 wickets down for just 16 runs. But Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith helped them stage a short comeback and now Australia are in a much better position although Pakistan are still in the game. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test or Boxing Day Test 2023 Day 4 will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 28. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test Day 4 starts at 05:00 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 4 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels in India. As Star Sports Network hosts the broadcast rights of Australia vs Pakistan, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the second Test. Mitchell Marsh Misses His Century by Four Runs After Agha Salman Takes A Spectacular Catch During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 (Watch Video).

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 4 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

6️⃣ wickets between @mirhamza_k and @iShaheenAfridi today 🤝☄️ Australia lead by 241 runs at the end of Day Three 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/RjrwkpewkT — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 28, 2023

