Mitchell Marsh came up to bat when Australia was struggling at 16 runs and had lost four wickets as well. Marsh was dropped by Abdullah Shafique at just 20 runs, cause he failed to catch the ball in the slips. Marsh then went on to score his half-century but was later sent back to the pavilion at 96 runs and missed a well-deserving century by just four runs. Marsh was very unhappy to edge the ball to slip. The catch was spectacularly taken by Salman Ali Agha. ‘It's Like a Crocodile Jaw….’ Commentator Reacts As Abdullah Shafique Drops An Easy Catch During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 (Watch Video)

The Australian batting lineup struggled quite a bit on day 3 as all the top-order batsmen except Steve Smith went back to the dressing room in single digits. Also, David Warner is playing his last test match in the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he will be retiring from the Test cricket format after the series against Pakistan.

Watch Video Here

Mitch Marsh gone for 96 - to an absolute belter at first slip from Agha Salman! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/KNUP3kDr3j — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2023

Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith stood up from their Australian side. They went on to bat for a 150-plus-run partnership which turned out to be very crucial. Marsh fell short of his century by just four runs. Mir Hamza and Shaheen Afridi did a very good job from the Pakistan side as they were very dominant against to top-order batting lineup of Australia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2023 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).