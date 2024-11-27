After a draw in Game 2, D Gukesh will have the white pieces against Ding Liren in Game 3 of the ongoing FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Match on November 27. The 'GukeshDing' match is being played in Singapore and commences at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no TV telecast of the event is available in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster. However, fans have multiple live viewing options available with FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia providing live streaming viewing options on their respective YouTube channels. Chesscom streams will also be available on the Twitch platform. World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh Plays Out Draw With Defending Champion Ding Liren in Second Game.

Gukesh D vs Ding Liren Game 3

5-time World Champion GM Viswanathan Anand 🇮🇳 is set to bring his unparalleled expertise to Game 3 of the 2024 FIDE World Championship Match, presented by Google. Joining GM David Howell and IM Jovanka Houska in the commentary box, he’ll share his insights and perspectives… pic.twitter.com/gA75ZQ4ffB — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 27, 2024

