With the match currently tied 2-2, D Gukesh will take on Ding Liren with the white pieces in Game 5 of the ongoing FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on November 30. The "DingGukesh" match is being held in Singapore and will start at 02:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, due to a lack of broadcast partners, no live telecast viewing option is available in India. However, chess fans can find live streaming viewing options on FIDE Chess, Chesscom, ChesscomIndia, and ChessBaseIndia, who will provide live streams on respective YouTube channels. World Chess Championship 2024: D Gukesh Holds Ding Liren to a Draw With Black Pieces in Game 4.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren Game 5

The scores remain level at the World Chess Championship - after 4 games of play, Ding Liren and D Gukesh are tied 2-2! Game 5 starts tomorrow at 2:30 PM IST. Follow all the action live on our YouTube channel! Gukesh is playing with the White pieces in Game 5 - predict the result… pic.twitter.com/16r052ccOM — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) November 29, 2024

