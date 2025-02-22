Third-placed Delhi Capitals will look to register their third victory when they take on bottom-placed UP Warriorz in match 8 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 22, Saturday and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website although only a part of it is likely to be free and fans will only be able to get the entire coverage in exchange of a subscription fee. Deafening Noise From M Chinnaswamy Crowd Makes Harmanpreet Kaur Shut Her Ears During RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 Live Streaming Online

Marizanne Kapp 👉 1⃣0⃣9⃣ Points 🆚 Chinelle Henry 👉 9⃣3⃣ Points Which all-rounder do you have in your Fantasy XI? 🤔 Visit https://t.co/2y9KU6NKdD to make your team NOW!! #TATAWPL | #DCvUPW | @DelhiCapitals | @UPWarriorz pic.twitter.com/fsrDClYu4N — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 22, 2025

