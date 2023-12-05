Deccan Gladiators would take on Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 on December 5. The match will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of Abu Dhabi T10 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports 18 1 HD, Star Sports 2 TV channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors match on JioCinema app and website. Lowest Total in Abu Dhabi T10: Akeal Hosein, Chamika Karunaratne Help New York Strikers Bowl Out Delhi Bulls for 31 Runs.

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors

A crucial night for the Warriors! ⚔️ Let's give our best shot 🤩 to stay alive in the race for playoffs! 🔥#PrimeHealth #NWvsDG #AbuDhabiT10 #NorthernWarriors pic.twitter.com/jMYNLRJRh5 — Northern Warriors (@nwarriorst10) December 5, 2023

