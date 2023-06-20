England and Australia would resume the action of the 1st Ashes Test on Day 5, Tuesday (June 20). The day's play would start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of Ashes 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match would be on Sony Sports Ten 5. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Knocked Over! Pat Cummins Dismisses Ollie Pope With A Stunning Inswinging Yorker During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 (Watch Video).

ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

