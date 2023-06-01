After a long break of 4 years, England and Ireland meet again in the one-off Test ahead of another Ashes series. The England vs Ireland 4-Day One-off Test match is scheduled to be hosted at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground and slated to start from 3:30 PM IST. Ireland will have a good opportunity to showcase their talent in this game. England have won the toss and opted to field first. The live telecast of the match is available on Sony Sports 1 SD/HD channel while the live streaming is available on FanCode app and website. Why is England vs Ireland Lord’s Test Only Four Days Long? Know Reason Behind ENG vs IRE 4-Day Test.

ENG vs IRE One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Whites are back! Hope you've got the pass for this one 🎫#ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/UVrisNTNVd — FanCode (@FanCode) June 1, 2023

