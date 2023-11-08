England will face the Netherlands in match number 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The ENG vs NED game is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India and the ENG vs NED live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans who are keen on watching Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka free live streaming online can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app (on mobile devices). ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Glenn Maxwell's Double Ton Hands Australia Semifinal Spot

How to Watch ENG vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming Online?

While the defending champions are looking for redemption, the Dutchmen would leave no stone unturned to register another upset! 💪🏻 Who is winning this? 👀 Tune-in to #ENGvNED in the #WorldCupOnStar Today, 12.30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dWo0Mjxpw3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 8, 2023

