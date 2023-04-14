Gokulam Kerala will be facing FC Goa in their next match in Hero Super Cup 2023 on Friday, April 14. The game will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the Gokulam Kerala vs FC Goa match live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming of this game will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Gokulam Kerala vs FC Goa, Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)