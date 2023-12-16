The highly anticipated Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 is at its very end as Haryana will take on Rajasthan in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Saturday, December 16. The HAR vs RAJ Final match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the live telecast of the Haryana vs Rajasthan Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 Final on the Sports 18 network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app as well as on the FanCode app. India Squad for South Africa Tour: Deepak Chahar Withdrawn Due to Family Medical Emergency; Mohammed Shami Ruled Out.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 Final Live

The stage is set for the finale of the @IDFCFIRSTBank #VijayHazareTrophy 2023-24! ⏳ Haryana 🆚 Rajasthan ⏰ 1:30 PM IST 🏟️ Rajkot#Final | #HARvRAJ Follow the match LIVE on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI App pic.twitter.com/KZgpojKm0K — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)