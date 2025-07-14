The India U-19 cricket team will look to bundle out the England U-19 cricket team on Day 3 and take a massive first innings lead in the opening 1st Youth Test of the two-match series. The India U19 vs England U19 1st Youth Test Day 3 is being played at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Youth Test Day 3 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Although no OTT platform has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025, fans in India can find viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 1st Youth Test Day 3 for free on the England and Wales Cricket Board's YouTube channel. India U19 Cricket Team Reduces England to 230/5 After Posting 540 on Day 2 of 1st Youth Test 2025.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Streaming

