India and Australia meet in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) in Chennai. The IND vs AUS ODI series is currently levelled at one each. The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI began at 01:30 am IST and is a day-night game. The live telecast of India vs Australia is available on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. For live streaming online of IND vs AUS, you can access Disney+ Hotstar app and website. JioTV is providing free live streaming online on its app for Jio users. Is India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 Live Streaming

Smith calls Heads 🪙 Heads it is! Australia win the toss and @SteveSmith49 opts to bat first! 🏏 Tune-in to the 3rd Mastercard #INDvAUS ODI, LIVE on the Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar!#BelieveInBlue #Cricketpic.twitter.com/mqp9jV0OaY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)