IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast on Doordarshan Sports on DD Free Dish: With series levelled at one each, India and Australia meet in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India won the series opener in Mumbai but Australia bounced back in style to draw level in the three-match series at Vizag. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India vs Australia 2023 and will provide the live telecast and online streaming as well. But will Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on Doordarshan network? Check out all the details below. Fans are looking at ways to watch the India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2023 on TV. As you know Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD will provide the live telecast of IND vs AUS ODI Series. However, these channels are not available on DD Free Dish and that’s why fans are looking for IND vs AUS cricket match live telecast on DD Sports, DD National, and Prasar Bharti. India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioTV: Get Live TV Telecast of IND vs AUS Cricket Match on Star Sports With Time in IST.

With series on line both the teams will be looking to give their best. India could well bring in speedster Umran Malik and rest Mohammed Shami for this fixture. David Warner’s availability for the decider is still unknown and even if he is fit it will be difficult for Australia to bring him straight into the playing XI.

Is IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Well in a good news for fans, the IND vs AUS 3rd and final ODI live telecast will be available on DD Sports. The free-to-air channel have the rights to provide live telecast of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI. So, fans will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the live action. However, the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI will not be live on DD National. It must be noted that IND vs AUS live telecast will be available on DD Sports only on DD Free Dish and DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) platforms. On DTH platforms Star Sports will provide live telecast.

If you are looking to watch the India vs Australia Chennai ODI online, then head to Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website to watch the live streaming. For Jio users, IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 free live streaming will be available on JioTV mobile app and website.

