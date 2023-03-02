After dominating day 1, Australia are currently ahead in the 3rd Test against India at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Having won the toss, India were bowled out for only 109. In reply, the Australia team finished day 1 with a score of 156-4. Cameron Green 6*(10) and Peter Handscomb 7*(36) will resume Australia's innings. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Fans can watch day 2 of the 3rd Test live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. If you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. Ravichandran Ashwin Dethrones James Anderson To Become Number One Bowler in Test Cricket As per Latest ICC Rankings.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live

The challenge is not over yet! 💪#TeamIndia will go up against #Australia in this 3rd #TestByFire! 🔥 Get, set, cheer! Tune-in to the 3rd Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Today | 8:30 AM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/1GLxilY1ok — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 1, 2023

