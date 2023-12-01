India take on Australia in the fourth T20I of what has been a magnificent series so far, on December 1. The IND vs AUS match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur and it starts at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs AUS 4th T20I and the live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 1/HD TV channels (English, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu) For those interested in watching IND vs AUS 4th T20I hindi commentary, they can do so on the Colours Cineplex TV channel. Fans can also watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I free live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website in 11 languages. Glenn Maxwell’s ‘The Big Show’ Magic Continues, Blazes Unbeaten 104 in Spectacular T20I Triumph Over India.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live Streaming

