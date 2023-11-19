India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final match is set to get underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The IND vs AUS final match will start at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network, the official broadcast partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, will provide a live telecast of India vs Australia final match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. DD Sports will also provide a live telecast of the IND vs AUS final match for DD Free Dish users. Fans who want to watch IND vs AUS final live streaming online can access Disney+ Hotstar app (free on mobile devices) and websites. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Catch Live Commentary Online and Full Scorecard of IND vs AUS CWC Grand Finale Match in Ahmedabad.

India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Live

47 days & 47 matches later, it all comes down to this! Join in on the world's biggest celebration as we draw curtains on the #CWC23. But first, let's get ready for a great finale! 😉🥳 Tune-in to the Final #INDvAUS Today, 12:00 PM | Star Sports Network#CWCFinalonStarSports pic.twitter.com/K06KhZeHrA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 19, 2023

