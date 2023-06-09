India and Australia meet in the World Test Championship 2023 final at The Oval in London. At stumps on day two of IND vs AUS ICC WTC 2023 final, India were 151/5. Australia now will be looking to gain a big first innings lead. The day three starts at 03:00 PM IST. Star Sports network will provide live telecast. The IND vs AUS WTC final live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. DD Sports will provide live telecast of WTC 2023 final for DD Free Dish users. Is India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Free Live Streaming Online Available on JioCinema?

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Online

.@harbhajan_singh brings us bright news from the middle! Bright skies with the ☀️ beating down! Runs on offer! Tune-in to the #WTCFinalOnStar, LIVE now on Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue #UltimateTest #Cricket pic.twitter.com/9mPvCyGbGw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 9, 2023

