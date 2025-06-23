With all to play, Day 5 promises to be an exciting contest between bat and ball, with India needing 10 wickets, and England requiring 350 runs to win IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Nears Decade in International Cricket, Silences His Critics With Five-Wicket Haul Against England.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 5 Live Streaming Online

3rd 💯 loading for #KLRAHUL in ENG? 🔥🙌🏻💪🏻 Will he bring up his 3rd Test ton in England ❤ and help Team India build a commanding lead? 👍🏻 Watch Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS 👉 https://t.co/iMZhnRSLtD#ENGvIND 1st Test, Day 4 | MON, 23rd June, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/gU5UwSxaEE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 23, 2025

