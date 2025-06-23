Leeds, Jun 22 (PTI) His critics expected him to go from 'boom' to bust in eight to 10 months due to his unconventional injury prone bowling action but it is his self belief that has allowed India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to complete almost a decade in international cricket.

Having taken his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests, Bumrah spoke about how his secret recipe for success.

Asked if he feels bad when people write his epitaph after every big injury, Bumrah replied: "People had said in all these years, some said, (I will play only) eight months, some said 10 months but now I have played 10 years of international cricket, 12-13 years of IPL.

"Even now people say (after every injury), he will be finished, he is gone. Let them say, I will do my own work. Every four months these things will crop up, but as long as Almighty wants, I will play.

"I prepare my best, and then will leave it on God as to how much more blessings he will bestow upon me."

He said that he is not here to change people's perceptions.

"What people write is beyond my control and I can't advise people on what to write about me. My name in headline gets viewership but I don't get bothered by that," Bumrah, who took 5 for 83 in England's first innings said.

He said that wicket is good for batting although it might crack up a bit towards the end of the match.

"At this moment pretty good wicket to bat on. It is a little bit two paced, no big demons in wicket. Due to weather, new ball will swing but that is what you expect in Test cricket. We would like to get a big total and get that cushion."

