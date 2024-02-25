India and England would resume action in the fourth Test on Day 3 of the contest in Ranchi on Sunday, February 25. Rohit Sharma and his men are on the back foot in this match, having lost a heap of wickets on Day 2 with England's spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley dictating proceedings. Action on Day 3 at the SCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). With Viacom18 as the official broadcast partner, fans can watch the IND vs ENG 4th Test live telecast on the Sports 18 1 channel (English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada commentary) and Colors Cineplex (Hindi commentary). Fans, who want to watch live streaming online of the day's play, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. BCCI Production Team Wears Black Armband in Memory of Late Cameraman Kamalanadimuthu Thiruvalluvan, Popularly Known As Thiru, During IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 (Watch Video).

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

