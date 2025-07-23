With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 on the line, India will challenge England in the IND vs ENG 4th Test on July 23 in Manchester. The India vs England 4th Test 2025 will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Day 1 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 1 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. Akash Deep Ruled Out of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025; Shubman Gill Provides Update On Availability of Fast Bowling Unit.

India vs England 4th Test 2025 Day 1 Live Streaming

The series has already heated up, and it’s GAME ON in Manchester! 👊 Will Shubman & Co. make a comeback and level it 2-2? 🤔#ENGvIND 👉 4th Test, Day 1 | WED, 23rd JULY, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/8GFoh5Cn6S — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)