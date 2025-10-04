India completely dominated Day 2 and will want to push towards taking West Indies out of the contest when IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Day 3 resumes on October 4, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar batting on 104* and 9*, respectively. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 is being played at Narendra Modi International Stadium and will commence at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for IND vs WI 2025 in India, and will provide all the live telecast viewing options of India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 on Star Sports TV Channels. Likewise, the digital rights of India vs West Indies 2025 are also with Star Sports Network, with live streaming viewing options provided on JioHotstar OTT platform. The IND vs WI 2025 online on JioHotstar will require a subscription to catch the full match on its app and website. KL Rahul Dedicates His Celebration to Daughter Evaarah After Scoring Century in IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video)

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 3

Day 2 belonged to the young guns, 3 centurions & a dominant 286-run lead over the West Indies! 🤩#INDvWI 1st Test, Day 3 👉 SAT, 4th OCT, 9AM LIVE on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/QOdIqD6Yw9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 3, 2025

