The first T20I saw West Indies winning it by four runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. In the second game, West Indies will take on India at the Providence stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, on August 6, 2023, Sunday. DD Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website and also on JioCinema, for free.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 Live Streaming

The action shifts to Guyana for the second #WIvIND T20I🏏 Can the #Windies double their lead or will #TeamIndia go level in the series tonight?🤔#SabJawaabMilenge #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/sAnILyH8Vc — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 6, 2023

