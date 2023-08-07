India took the stage alongside West Indies in the second game of the two-game T20I series on August 6 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. Tilak Varma was in his elements and notched up his maiden half-century. After achieving the landmark, he did a lovely celebration to dedicate his fifty to Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira. Then the MI skipper posted an Instagram story lauding Tilak's valiant knock. Tilak Varma Scores His Maiden International Half-Century, Achieves Feat During Ind vs WI 2nd T20I 2023

Rohit Sharma Shares Instagram Story to Laud Tilak Varma After India Youngster Dedicates Celebration to Samaira

Instagram story by Captain Rohit Sharma. Tilak Varma dedicated the celebration after fifty to the daughter of Rohit. pic.twitter.com/gmxuh4MHTb — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 7, 2023

