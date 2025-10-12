The India national cricket team have managed to take command of the contest on Day 2 and will look to thwart any threat the West Indies national cricket team possesses when play resumes on Day 3 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on October 12. The India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 is being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will commence at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for IND vs WI 2025 in India and will provide all live telecast viewing options of India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3, on Star Sports TV Channels. Likewise, the digital rights of India vs West Indies 2025 are also with Star Sports Network, with live streaming viewing options provided on JioHotstar OTT platform. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 online on JioHotstar will require a subscription to catch the full match on its app and website. IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Stumps: Shubman Gill Scores Century, Ravindra Jadeja Scalps Three Wickets As India Continue Domination Over West Indies

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live

All’s well that E̷n̷d̷s̷ starts well, & it’s a 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗-𝙖𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙝 for gun Captain @ShubmanGill & #TeamIndia! 🙌🏻👊#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 3 | SUN, 12th OCT | Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/66McwwZXpM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)