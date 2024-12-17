After winning the opening match, India Women U19 in the ongoing ACC Women's Under 19 Asia Cup 2024 will take on Nepal Women U19 on December 17. The IND-W U19 vs NEP-W U19 match will be held at Bayuemas Oval and start at 11:30 AM (Indian Standard Time) IST. Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights for the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 and will live telecast viewing option on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans in India will have to switch to SonyLIV app and website for the live streaming viewing option of the India Women U19 vs Nepal Women U19 Asia Cup 2024 action. India's Squad for ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Niki Prasad to Captain Side in Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

India vs Nepal Women's U19 Live

𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰! 🤜🤛 Will it be a day of surprises or sheer dominance? Comment your predictions below!👇 #ACCWomensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/PDK849DdWX — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)