India lock horns with England in the 1st of what is expected to be a fascinating five-match series on January 25. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and it will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 would provide live telecast and streaming on the Sports 18 network as well as JioCinema platforms. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 live telecast will also be available on DD Sports, but on DD Free Dish only and not on Doordarshan and DD National TV channels. India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2024 Day 1.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 on DD Sports

