India will clash against Netherlands in their Super 12 Group 2 game of the ICC T20 World Cup, 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27, 2022 (Thursday). The IND vs NED game has a start time of 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the match while fans will be provided a live stream of the same by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming and Telecast details:

It's a day filled with 🎇🎆 as the 🔝 teams take centre stage in the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022! Tell us your list of the 3⃣ winning teams and enjoy the LIVE action.#SAvBAN #INDvNED #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/HOrePAbIvh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)