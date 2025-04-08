Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. The KKR vs LSG match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India and fans can watch the KKR vs LSG live telecast on Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD Hindi, Star Sports 2/2 HD Tamil, Star Sports 2/2 HD Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will need a subscription for the same. IPL 2025: KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer Reflects on Handling Hefty Price Tag Baggage Ahead of LSG Clash, Says ‘Rs 23 Crore or 20 Lakh; My Efforts Remains Constant’.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025:

Get ready for a mid-week treat! 🎉 It’s a double header! 🎉 Kolkata faces off against Lucknow at Eden Gardens meanwhile Chennai will look to make a comeback against Punjab Kings in this #RivalryWeek Who are you rooting for? 🏏🔥#IPLonJioStar 👉 KKR 🆚 LSG | TODAY, 2:30 PM,… pic.twitter.com/QkbAsnLLWB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2025

