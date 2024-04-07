Mumbai Indians are still winless in the IPL 2024 season and stand at the 10th position in the points table. Delhi Capitals won just one match and lost three this season. They stand ninth in the league. Both teams are desperate for some positive results that will revive their chances in the IPL season 17. The match will be played at the Wankhede stadium and is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Fans can watch MI vs DC IPL 2024 live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of MI vs DC is also available on the Jiocinema App and website. RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Captures Stunning Landscape of Lightning at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Team Shares Viral Picture.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live

