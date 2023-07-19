Los Angeles Knight Riders will square off against San Francisco Unicorns in the 8th match of Major League Cricket 2023 on July 18 (July 19 as per Indian Standard Time) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The match will kick-start at 6:00 am IST in India. Given Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the T20 extravaganza, Indian fans can tune in to Sports18 Network to watch the live telecast of the upcoming match. Also, LAKR vs SFU will be live-streamed in JioCinema App and website for free. Thus, fans can catch all the live coverage pertaining to the game without paying any subscription charge. Faf Du Plessis Grabs a Stunner During MLC 2023 Match Between TSK and MINY (Watch Video)

⚔️ 𝐊𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒 𝐕. 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐍𝐒 🦄 Both teams need to secure points if they have any hope of returning to Texas for the #MLC2023 playoffs! Who do you think will win?! Tickets are still available 🎟️ ➡️ https://t.co/EKqzygnMEO pic.twitter.com/gE5SqNU8q5 — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 18, 2023

