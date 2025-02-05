The Netherlands Women’s national cricket team stands second in the standing with two wins from four matches in the ongoing tri-series. They will face the Nepal women’s national cricket team next. The Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women match will start at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 5. The Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women match will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur Nepal. Sadly, due to absence of an official broadcaster, there will be no live telecast of the Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women. But fans can watch Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women live streaming on FanCode app and Website. Cricket Association of Nepal Bids Farewell to Head Coach Monty Desai.

Nepal Women vs Netherlands Women Live

