North Zone will face East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Friday, July 28 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3. The upcoming clash will begin at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Given the BCCI media rights are yet to be sold, the live telecast of the North Zone vs East Zone match would not be available in India. However, cricket fanatics in India need not be disheartened as they can watch the live streaming of the North Zone vs East Zone match on the BCCI.TV website and the official BCCI App. Wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh Takes a Stunning Catch During North Zone vs South Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 Match (Watch Video)

North Zone vs East Zone Live

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

