In a bid to book a place in the final of the UAE Tri-Series 2025, Pakistan will take on hosts United Arab Emirates in the fifth match on September 4. The UAE vs PAK Tri-Series 2025 match is being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India have a TV telecast as a viewing option, with Eurosport as the official broadcast partner of the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Fans also have an online viewing option on the FanCode app and website, where they can watch the UAE vs PAK Tri-Series 2025 match live streaming, but after purchasing a match pass. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Afghanistan Claim Top Spot in Standings After Beating Pakistan.

UAE vs PAK Tri-Series 2025 Live Streaming Online

Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025: UAE take on Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 7pm tonight. Go boys! 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/SUyofSuHvj — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) September 4, 2025

