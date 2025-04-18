Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will lock horns on Friday, April 18. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the RCB vs PBKS live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website, but they will need a subscription. IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer Opens Up After Punjab Kings Defend Lowest Total in Indian Premier League History.

The squad’s charged and confident. We’re comin' in hot with everything we’ve got this time at home! 🙌 Tune into @JioHotstar for all the action at 7:30 PM. 🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/ixLJRD4JDl — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2025

