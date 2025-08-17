In match 17 of the ongoing The Hundred 2025 women's competition, Manchester Originals will face off against second-placed Northern Superchargers on Sunday, August 17. The Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers women's 100-ball match will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of The Hundred 2025 in India, and fans can find live telecast viewing options of the Manchester Originals-W vs Northern Superchargers-W match on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch The Hundred 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. However, in both cases, purchasing subscriptions/match or tour passes is necessary to watch The Hundred 2025 women's competition live streaming. Caught Curran Bowled Curran! Sam Curran Takes Catch Off Brother Tom Curran's Bowling To Help Oval Invincibles Win The Hundred 2025 Match Against Welsh Fire (Watch Video).

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

The schedule for your daily dose of entertainment 💥🤩 Catch all the action from The Hundred on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Liv.#SonySportsNetwork #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/SbpQseKiEC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2025

